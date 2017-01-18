BNRG harnesses French power for solar projects worth €220m

Dublin-based BNRG Renewables has announced the formation of a joint venture with French heavyweight Neoen to develop solar farms in the southeast.

In a statement this Wednesday 18 January, BNRG and Neoen said their target was to develop 23 solar energy projects in the south and east in investments worth €220m. Their combined power is expected to total 200MW, which the companies say is sufficient to supply 80,000 homes.

With several projects going through the planning process in the coming months, the new company, BNRG Neoen Holdings Ltd, expects construction to take place between mid-2018 and 2020. It will provide up to 2,000 jobs during the construction phase and 60 permanent positions.

“It is widely expected that large-scale solar projects will be support under new renewable energy support policy to be announced this year,” the company said.

BNRG had, until now, developed solar farms in Europe and in the US. It will begin construction this year on its first project in Ireland in Co Down.

Household name

Neoen is part of the Direct Energie group, a large alternative energy supplier in France. The company is backed by Jacques Veyrat, a household name in Parisian financial circles, and the investment arm of the French government BPI. Crucially, it has access to cheap finance through French pillar banks.

Neoen completed what it described as the largest solar photovoltaic project in Europe near Bordeaux in 2015 – a 300MW plant capable of powering the entire city. It also has projects in Portugal, Australia, Africa and the Caribbean.

“There is an excellent strategic alliance between the two groups as both continue to expand their activities in Ireland and internationally,” said BNRG director David Maguire, a founder of the company with Nick Holman.

Read more

37-acre solar farm to power Dale Farm site