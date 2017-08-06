Case Quadtrac makes a step forward
By Alistair Chambers on 03 August 2017
Case will launch their first CVT (constant variable transmission) version of the Quadtrac at Agrictechnica later this year and Alistair Chambers got a sneak preview.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Machinery
By Thomas Hubert on 04 August 2017
Related Stories
By Alistair Chambers on 04 July 2017
By Alistair Chambers on 06 June 2017
KV 5F rev, choice of EM, ED & ES models with rear of full sets of discs, v good...
Bogballe EXW 2500kg c/w cover, weighing & computer, rear lights, GPS compatible...
fully galv vac tanker on 30.5 x 32 flotation wheels, 11000 pump, sprung d/bar, ...
right hand cut, 16’ reach, XTC joystick, slew ram, farmer owned with little ...
Lely Lotus 770 tedder, yr 2014 & as new condition ...