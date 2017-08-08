Cavan farmer makes €5,990 in savings through Smart Farming

Robert Watson and his daughter Heidi from Stradone, Co Cavan took the Smart Farming challenge in July. They identified €5,990 in cost savings and ways to reduce their climate impact by 20%.

Robert Watson and his family sat down and pulled together their feed, electricity, fuel & fertiliser bills, soil samples and water quality results and sent them to the Smart Farming cost saving team.

All this information was examined and a half day farm visit took place. During the farm visit the Smart Farming team focused on soil fertility, energy use, grassland management, water use, feed, inputs, waste, time and machinery management.

Let’s look at where the €5,990 savings were identified:

Grassland

Good reseeding plan in place.

Where weather permits, costs can be reduced by targeting a stock turn out date of mid-March, with an extended grazing season.

Potential savings of €1.50/cow/day.

Energy

Review energy supplier.

Switch from T8 to T5 lights.

Feed

Quantity of meal fed should be tailored based on silage analysis results.

Savings can be generated through bulk buying and increased price checking.

Machinery

Turn off engine, don’t leave engines ticking over.

Soil Fertility

Most soils are index 1 and index 2. Index 3 is optimum.

Lime deficiency on the farm is reducing grass growth.

Spread 42 tonnes of lime.

5 Year programme of additional phosphorus (P) proposed. Use of organic P proposed.

Reducing the climate impact by 20%

During the Smart Farming Cost Saving Study, a carbon reduction strategy for Robert’s farm was developed using the Carbon Navigator decision support tool developed by Teagasc and Bord Bia.

Potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20% was identified. Many of the measures, such as nitrogen efficiency and slurry spreading timing will also lead to other positive environmental outcomes and reduce risks to water quality. Let’s take a closer look at the Carbon Navigator results:

The Farmer Speaks - Robert’s view

This Smart Farming study was very worthwhile. It was really good to have someone come in and look at what I do every day.

Like many farmers, I was more focused on the livestock and not enough on managing my own resources better, the land, the grass, the feed, even my own time. It’s good to know that I can also improve the local environment. After all, for myself and my wife Goldie it’s about making a difference for my daughter Heidi and the next generation.

