Cradenhill farm advertised for sale

Auctioneers are inviting enquiries from prospective buyers for the Kingston family's Co Cork farm at the centre of a high-profile legal dispute.

Property auctioneer Cohalan Downing has advertised the Cradenhill farm for sale amidst an ongoing legal dispute surrounding its possession. This is the second time the 170 acre farm has appeared for sale in the past year. It is being sold on the instructions of receivers David Swinburne and Kieran Wallace from KPMG.

Peter Kingston and his family returned to the farm last August, prompting the receivers to seek an interim injunction ordering them off the property.

The Kingstons responded by registering a new case with the courts against ACC Loan Management Ltd, KPMG, Kieran Wallace and David Swinburne. The Kingstons lodged a Lis Pendens, suggesting a dispute in relation to ownership of the land itself and the sale of the land was withdrawn.

After a number of affidavits were filed under the case, a hearing took place on 6 December 2016 with Mr Justice Paul McDermott. An appeal was lodged subsequent to that on 23 December.

The dairy farm near Kinsale in Co Cork was owned by “Ireland’s fittest family” winners, the Kingstons. However a judgment obtained by ACC Loan Management for €2.45m against the Kingston family led to the sale of 950 purebred Holstein animals on the farm in April 2016.

The animals, sold by Cork County Sheriff Sinead McNamara, were speculated to have been bought by or on behalf of the Kingston family. This was later confirmed and failure to receive payment led to a second sale.

