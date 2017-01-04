Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Cradenhill farm advertised for sale
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Cradenhill farm advertised for sale

By on
Auctioneers are inviting enquiries from prospective buyers for the Kingston family's Co Cork farm at the centre of a high-profile legal dispute.
Auctioneers are inviting enquiries from prospective buyers for the Kingston family's Co Cork farm at the centre of a high-profile legal dispute.

Property auctioneer Cohalan Downing has advertised the Cradenhill farm for sale amidst an ongoing legal dispute surrounding its possession. This is the second time the 170 acre farm has appeared for sale in the past year. It is being sold on the instructions of receivers David Swinburne and Kieran Wallace from KPMG.

Peter Kingston and his family returned to the farm last August, prompting the receivers to seek an interim injunction ordering them off the property.

The Kingstons responded by registering a new case with the courts against ACC Loan Management Ltd, KPMG, Kieran Wallace and David Swinburne. The Kingstons lodged a Lis Pendens, suggesting a dispute in relation to ownership of the land itself and the sale of the land was withdrawn.

After a number of affidavits were filed under the case, a hearing took place on 6 December 2016 with Mr Justice Paul McDermott. An appeal was lodged subsequent to that on 23 December.

The dairy farm near Kinsale in Co Cork was owned by “Ireland’s fittest family” winners, the Kingstons. However a judgment obtained by ACC Loan Management for €2.45m against the Kingston family led to the sale of 950 purebred Holstein animals on the farm in April 2016.

The animals, sold by Cork County Sheriff Sinead McNamara, were speculated to have been bought by or on behalf of the Kingston family. This was later confirmed and failure to receive payment led to a second sale.

Read more

Full coverage: Cradenhill case

More in News
Journal+
Green light for beef to Egypt
News
Green light for beef to Egypt
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
Journal+
GLAS payments held up for 10,000 farmers
News
GLAS payments held up for 10,000 farmers
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
Free
Weekly podcast: Revenue and Kerry co-op, farm deaths and bird flu
News
Weekly podcast: Revenue and Kerry co-op, farm deaths and bird flu
By Thomas Hubert on 04 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
ASHBOURNE, CO. MEATH
ASHBOURNE, CO. MEATHAsking Price €1.5mASHBOURNE, CO. MEATHDONAGHMORE, DU...
View ad
AUCTION LISMAGOONEEN, EDGEWORTHSTOWN
CO. LONGFORDFriday 2nd December in the Longford Arms Hotel,Longford at 3pm...
View ad
For Sale - Agricultural & Forestry Land 77.55 ha (191.6 acres),
For Sale - Agricultural & Forestry Land 77.55 ha (191.6 acres), Ballinascorn...
View ad
CIRCA 16 ACRES
AT MIDDLEFIELD, KILDIMO, CO LIMERICK.PUBLIC AUCTION DECEMBER 8th at 3pmDUN...
View ad
For Sale A large Selection of Building
sites, half acre sites good road frontage , subject to PP, 5 miles from Abbeyf...
View ad

Place ad