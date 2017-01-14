Cull cows and forward stores lead cattle prices at Balla Mart

-
A packed ringside today at Balla Mart. There was a strong trade for all good quality forward stores and weanlings. Agents were particulary active for fleshed cull cows also.
-
This Limousin cross cow, born 2009 and weighing 585kg sold for €1,115 (€1.91/kg).
-
This Limousin bullock, born April 2016 and weighing 370kg sold for €880 (€2.38/kg).
-
This Charoalis cross cow heifer, born 2013 and weighing 645kg sold for €1,235 (€1.91/kg).
-
This Charolais cross weanling, born April 2016 and weighing 370kg sold for €850 (€2.30/kg).
-
This Angus cross bullock, born April 2015 and weighing 340kg sold for €800 (€2.35/kg).
-
This Charolais cross weanling bull, born July 2016 and weighing 225kg sold for €655 (€2.91/kg).
-
This Limousin cross weanling heifers, born May 2016 and weighing 260kg sold for €700 (€2.69/kg).
-
This Belgian Blue cross heifer weanling, born March 2016 and weighing 305kg sold for €740 (€2.43/kg).
-
This pair of Hereford heifers born February/March 2015 and weighing 460kg on average sold for €810 each (€1.76/kg).
-
This Limousin cross heifer, born April 2015 and weighing 515kg sold for €995 (€1.93/kg).
-
This Charolais cross heifer, born February 2015 and weiging 620kg sold for €1,355 (€2.19/kg).
-
This Friesian cull cow, born 2004 and weighing 645kg sold for €820 (€1.27/kg).
-
This pair of Charolais cross weanlings, born April 2015 and weighing 512kg on average sold for €1,200 each (€2.34/kg).
-
This Charolais cross heifer, born April 2015 and weighing 550kg sold for €1,150 (€2.09/kg).
-
This pair of Charolais cross heifers, born April 2015 and weighing 388kg on average sold for €945 each (€2.44/kg).
-
This four star Limousin born December 2015 and weighing 455kg sold for €1,080 (€2.37/kg).
-
This Limousin cross heifer, born May 2015 and weighing 365kg sold for €955 (€2.61/kg).
-
This Friesian cull cow, born 2004 and weighing 685kg sold for €885 (€1.29/kg).
-
This Charolais cross cow born 2002 and weighing 730kg sold for €1,215 (€1.66/kg).
-
This Simmental cross cow, born 2012 and weighing 755kg sold for €1,305 (€1.73/kg).
-
This Limousin cross bullock, born April 2016 and weighing 400kg sold for €925 (€2.31/kg).
-
This Hereford bullock, born April 2015 and weighing 530kg sold for € 1,070 (€2.02/kg).