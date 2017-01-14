Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Cull cows and forward stores lead cattle prices at Balla Mart
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ /
/

Cull cows and forward stores lead cattle prices at Balla Mart

By on
Saturday's sale at Balla Mart saw a larger entry of cattle than last week. The trade overall was quite strong for forward store cattle, good quality weanlings and for cull cows.
Saturday's sale at Balla Mart saw a larger entry of cattle than last week. The trade overall was quite strong for forward store cattle, good quality weanlings and for cull cows.
More in Beef
Journal+
So you’ve bought calves: what now?
Management
So you’ve bought calves: what now?
By Ciarán Lenehan on 13 January 2017
Journal+
US lifts ban on French beef
News
US lifts ban on French beef
By Thomas Hubert on 14 January 2017
Journal+
Integrated beef rewards all across the Irish Sea (part 1)
News
Integrated beef rewards all across the Irish Sea (part 1)
By Ciarán Lenehan on 13 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Small entry but solid cattle prices at Balla Mart
Markets
Small entry but solid cattle prices at Balla Mart
By Nathan Tuffy on 07 January 2017
Magnum Fodder Beet
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
View ad
Hay for Sale
250 bales of good quality hay. Enfield area. Saved w/c 18 July. Has balers choi...
View ad
Pedigree Ayrshire Bulls
Well bred young bulls available from high production, classified excellent dams....
View ad
recipient springers
recipients springing to calf,pb stock and embryos for sale.before 9:30...
View ad
Pedigree Ayrshire Bulls
Well bred young bulls available from high production, classified excellent dams....
View ad

Place ad