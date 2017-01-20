Dairy management: spring preparation

While the calf and calving sheds should be well set up at this stage, there is always more that can be done elsewhere. Is the milking parlour serviced, tested and ready to go with liners and tubes changed? Is the bulk tank working correctly and have you enough hot water? What about in the fields?

Ground conditions are good, so it’s an ideal chance to get fencing done and have the place ready to turn out cows. Is the calf paddock fenced and secure?

These are all jobs that should be done now, when there is more time and less ...