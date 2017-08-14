Executive job to be advertised – ability to deal with angry farmers essential
By The Dealer on 14 August 2017
The Dealer has noticed that EirGrid is planning to recruit for a new chief executive.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Thomas Hubert on 14 August 2017
By Anthony Jordan on 14 August 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 14 August 2017
Related Stories
By Ciara Leahy on 03 August 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 12 June 2017
Welger 235 xtra cut 17 knife on 550 x 22.5 oversize flotation wheels, yr 2007, l...
"SPECIAL FARM MACHINERY AUCTION ANNOUNCEMENT!!The FTMTA UNRESERVED Farm Machin...
For all your agricultural needs look no further than NUNAN FARM MACHINERY LTD....
2011 McHale F550 BalerFully Serviced, New Chains Etc.@ McHale Farm Machi...
VERY CLEAN CLAAS 255 BALER. 35,OOO BALES ON THE CLOCK AND COMING FROM A TILLAGE ...