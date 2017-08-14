Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Executive job to be advertised – ability to deal with angry farmers essential
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Executive job to be advertised – ability to deal with angry farmers essential

By on
The Dealer has noticed that EirGrid is planning to recruit for a new chief executive.
The Dealer has noticed that EirGrid is planning to recruit for a new chief executive.

The news came this Monday after EirGrid chief executive Fintan Slye defected to the UK national grid, effective at the end of this year.

“The EirGrid board ...

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: milk prices and live exports
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: milk prices and live exports
By Thomas Hubert on 14 August 2017
Leitrim petition to ban glyphosate almost reaches target
News
Leitrim petition to ban glyphosate almost reaches target
By Anthony Jordan on 14 August 2017
£2.5m cost of rural crime to NI – insurer
News
£2.5m cost of rural crime to NI – insurer
By Thomas Hubert on 14 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Euro-Toques winners announced
News
Euro-Toques winners announced
By Ciara Leahy on 03 August 2017
Eirgrid
News
‘The day EirGrid arrives to get access to someone’s field they won’t get access’
By Amy Forde on 15 June 2017
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: South Korean visit and wet weather impact
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: South Korean visit and wet weather impact
By Thomas Hubert on 12 June 2017
Welger 235
Welger 235 xtra cut 17 knife on 550 x 22.5 oversize flotation wheels, yr 2007, l...
View ad
2013 New Holland Roll Baler 125 Round Baler UNRESERVED Auction
"SPECIAL FARM MACHINERY AUCTION ANNOUNCEMENT!!The FTMTA UNRESERVED Farm Machin...
View ad
MF McHale Vicon Pottinger Abbey Malone Twose Fleming PARTS AND ACCESSORIES
For all your agricultural needs look no further than NUNAN FARM MACHINERY LTD....
View ad
McHale F550
2011 McHale F550 BalerFully Serviced, New Chains Etc.@ McHale Farm Machi...
View ad
2004 CLAAS 255
VERY CLEAN CLAAS 255 BALER. 35,OOO BALES ON THE CLOCK AND COMING FROM A TILLAGE ...
View ad

Place ad