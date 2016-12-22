Sign in to your account
Farmer dies in Co Galway accident

By on
An 85-year-old man in Co Galway has died following an accident on a farm on Thursday.
The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that the man died while moving cattle. It is understood he was crushed.

The accident took place in the Athenry area of Co Galway on Thursday morning.

An Garda Síochána as well as the HSA are at the scene and carrying out an investigation.

This death brings to 21 the number of people who have died on Irish farms in 2016.

