Farmer Writes: farming with nature in mind

I’m a mixed farmer from Co Wexford. Born and educated in Ireland and Northern Ireland, I then completed a diploma in agriculture in Aberdeen, followed by university in the UK with a degree in agriculture.

After that, I spent about seven years in RTÉ as a film cameraman. Subsequently, I started freelancing and then did a stint in the newsroom and finally moved to programmes with many farming episodes.

I then ended up farming in Wexford – luckily getting a farm before the enormous jump in land prices when Ireland joined the then EEC.

My farming career has had many ...