Farmer Writes: mild winter brings its problems
By Contributor on 28 January 2017
County Donegal farmer James Strain has tried several tactics to prevent young calves coughing. James has recently joined the Farmer Writes team.
So far it has been an extremely mild and reasonably dry winter in Donegal. I read somewhere that it has been the warmest November in 36 years and I’d well believe it.
Although this mild weather is pleasant to work in, it’s not ideal conditions for housed cattle. I’m finding a lot of cattle coughing in the sheds, even adult cattle. These cattle have been well dosed all year and should be free from lungworm, so I’m putting it down to the warm, calm, muggy winter which is leaving the air in the shed more stale than normally.
My sheds ...
