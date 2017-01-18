Farmers facing a decade of political Mayhem
By Justin McCarthy on 19 January 2017
Those in charge of agricultural policy cannot wish the problems away â€“ the changes coming are real and fundamental.
More in News
By Odile Evans on 19 January 2017
By CiarÃ¡n Lenehan on 19 January 2017
By Pat O'Toole on 18 January 2017
Related Stories
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 18 January 2017
By Eoin Lowry on 17 January 2017
By David Wright on 18 January 2017
2006 MCHALE F550 IN EXCELLENT CONDITION. 57,000 BALES ON THE CLOCK, Â COMING FRO...
New KUHN Balepack with barrell wrap demonstrator available. Also standard roller...
Welger 235 xtra cut 17Â Fully servicedÂ 35000 bales farmers balercle...
Deutz Fahr Mp 130 Chopper balerÂ NettÂ Opti Cut Rotor Intergral rotor en...
2006 Claas 255 Chopper BalerGood clean balerCrop rollerWidth tyres Â...