Grass10 campaign launched in Moorepark

Grass 10 is the name of a new campaign to promote grazed grass as the best feed for dairy, beef and sheep farmers. The number 10 refers to the fact that the target should be to graze each paddock on your farm 10 times during the year and utilise 10t of grass dry matter per ha per year.

These targets effectively mean the target for grassland paddocks must be to grow 13t of grass DM/ha/year. Then it is up to sheep, cattle or dairy cows to eat almost 80% of the amount grown and convert it into meat or milk protein, ...