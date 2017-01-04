Green light for beef to Egypt
By Caitríona Murphy on 05 January 2017
Five Irish plants have been approved to supply Irish beef in a lucrative new deal.
More in News
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 04 January 2017
By Pat O'Toole on 04 January 2017
Related Stories
By Phelim O'Neill on 04 January 2017
Well bred young bulls available from high production, classified excellent dams....
recipients springing to calf,pb stock and embryos for sale.before 9:30...
Well bred young bulls available from high production, classified excellent dams....
New Heavy Duty galvanized cattle scales.Rodent proof cable inside the hydrauli...
heifers for sale. 21 months old, not incalf due to infertile bull. ...