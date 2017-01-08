Sign in to your account
Listen: how to make 30% more profit from dairy farming

By on
One of the organisers of next week’s Positive Farmers Conference has claimed that dairy farmers can make up to 30% more profit by altering their pastures and their breed of cow.
The Irish Farmers Journal spoke with Michael Murphy to see how he came up with these figures.

“The figures are based on known knowledge and I’m standing over them 100%. It is based on research work in Ireland and New Zealand. Where people are combining the use of crossbred cows and clover, the results are just phenomenal,” Murphy said.

Listen to an interview with Michael Murphy in our podcast below:

Listen to "Dairy farmers "can increase profit by 30%"" on Spreaker.

“Conservatively, you will get an extra €400 to €500/ha profit when you use clover based on the work in Moorepark and Clonakilty, but when you combine it with crossbreds the results are off the scale.”

Murphy, who has farming interests in Ireland, the US and in New Zealand, said that in his 50 years of farming he has never seen anything like it.

The benefits of the crossbred cow are to do with feed conversion efficiency and fertility – more efficient conversion of pasture to milk solids and better fertility performance, more longevity and lower replacement rates.

Murphy was speaking ahead of this year’s Positive Farmers Conference, which takes place in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Cork on Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12 January.

Read more

Listen: Murphy optimistic about milk prices

Place ad