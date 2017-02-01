Sign in to your account
Listen: one of the biggest land banks to hit the market in years

By on
Luggala estate is a 5,000-acre haven situated near Roundwood, Co Wicklow.
Luggala estate is a 5,000-acre haven situated near Roundwood, Co Wicklow.

Luggala estate, Roundwood, Co Wicklow was officially launched to the market last week. Standing on circa 5,000 acres, this is the biggest land bank to arrive on the open market in Ireland in a long number of years and is set to stir up a healthy level of interest in the coming weeks and months.

In 1937, Ernest Guinness bought Luggala estate and gave it as a wedding present to his daughter Oonagh, who was about to marry Lord Oranmore and Browne. She thoroughly embraced all that Luggala had to offer by making it a honeypot where artists, scholars, poets, actors and painters could fully retreat and find inspiration.

Listen to a discussion of the sale in our podcast below:

Listen to “Largest property in years goes on sale in Co Wicklow” on Spreaker.

Oonagh and her husband later passed on the estate to their son, Garech Browne who continued the tradition of hosting composers, musicians and poets. Garech is the great great great grandson (6th generation) of the famous brewery founder, Arthur Guinness.

Joint agents David Ashmore, Ireland Sotheby’s International Realty and Nick Crawford, Dalkey are handling the sale by private treaty. Not for the faint-hearted though, this picturesque 5,000-acre sanctuary coupled with almost 16,400 square feet of residential accommodation comes with a price tag in the region of €28 million.

For more details and photos, see the property pages this Thursday in the Irish Farmers Journal.

Free
British MPs agree to trigger Brexit
News
British MPs agree to trigger Brexit
By Thomas Hubert on 01 February 2017
Journal+
News in-brief from Northern Ireland
News
News in-brief from Northern Ireland
By Peter McCann on 30 January 2017
Journal+
Reprieve for AFBI site at Crossnacreevy
News
Reprieve for AFBI site at Crossnacreevy
By David Wright on 01 February 2017
Free
Weekly podcast: GLAS protests, Navigating Global Trade and EirGrid
News
Weekly podcast: GLAS protests, Navigating Global Trade and EirGrid
By Thomas Hubert on 31 January 2017
Free
'It's very unrealistic for a woman to run a farm' – Liveline caller
News
'It's very unrealistic for a woman to run a farm' – Liveline caller
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 19 January 2017
Place ad