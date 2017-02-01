Listen: one of the biggest land banks to hit the market in years

Luggala estate is a 5,000-acre haven situated near Roundwood, Co Wicklow.

Luggala estate, Roundwood, Co Wicklow was officially launched to the market last week. Standing on circa 5,000 acres, this is the biggest land bank to arrive on the open market in Ireland in a long number of years and is set to stir up a healthy level of interest in the coming weeks and months.

In 1937, Ernest Guinness bought Luggala estate and gave it as a wedding present to his daughter Oonagh, who was about to marry Lord Oranmore and Browne. She thoroughly embraced all that Luggala had to offer by making it a honeypot where artists, scholars, poets, actors and painters could fully retreat and find inspiration.

Listen to a discussion of the sale in our podcast below:

Listen to “Largest property in years goes on sale in Co Wicklow” on Spreaker.

Oonagh and her husband later passed on the estate to their son, Garech Browne who continued the tradition of hosting composers, musicians and poets. Garech is the great great great grandson (6th generation) of the famous brewery founder, Arthur Guinness.

Joint agents David Ashmore, Ireland Sotheby’s International Realty and Nick Crawford, Dalkey are handling the sale by private treaty. Not for the faint-hearted though, this picturesque 5,000-acre sanctuary coupled with almost 16,400 square feet of residential accommodation comes with a price tag in the region of €28 million.

