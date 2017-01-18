Main messages from Positive Farmers conference

Almost 1,000 seats were filled over two days at the 18th Positive Farmers Conference in Cork last week, with a mixture of technical presentations on managing cows and grass, farmers’ views and lots of networking. Aidan Brennan reports on the key messages

Technical messages

Brendan Horan said increasing stocking rate from 2.3 to 2.8 cows/ha requires 20% more feed and he questioned where this was going to come from – growing more grass on the farm or buying in more purchased feed.

When asked about increasing stocking rate on the milking platform by using outfarms as support blocks, he said: “Increasing the stocking ...