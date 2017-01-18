Main messages from Positive Farmers conference
By Aidan Brennan on 19 January 2017
Aidan Brennan outlines some of the key take-home messages from last week’s Positive Farmers conference.
Almost 1,000 seats were filled over two days at the 18th Positive Farmers Conference in Cork last week, with a mixture of technical presentations on managing cows and grass, farmers’ views and lots of networking. Aidan Brennan reports on the key messages
Technical messages
Brendan Horan said increasing stocking rate from 2.3 to 2.8 cows/ha requires 20% more feed and he questioned where this was going to come from – growing more grass on the farm or buying in more purchased feed.
When asked about increasing stocking rate on the milking platform by using outfarms as support blocks, he said: “Increasing the stocking ...
More in Dairy
By Thomas Hubert on 18 January 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 18 January 2017
Related Stories
By Contributor on 16 January 2017
By Contributor on 16 January 2017
TAAFFE AUCTIONS041-9881288Co. MEATHUSED MACHINERYAUCTION-NEW DATESAT...
All types of agricultural roller doors. Grant approved....
High Fat & Protein. Valuable calves. www.celticsires.ie ...
suitable for large dairy herds. See FirstAidHoofCare.com for video ...
041-9881288Co. MEATHCARNAROSS DAIRY SALE115 FRESH CALVEDHEIFERS & ...