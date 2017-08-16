Over 6,450 sit agriculture subjects in 2017
Of the total agricultural subjects, the vast majority – 6376 – studied Agricultural Science, with just 77 opting for Agricultural Economics.
In terms of grade breakdown, 4.3% of Agricultural Science students received H1 grades (A1 equivalent), with just over 71% receiving over H5 grade (C3 or above in old money).
This breakdown was similar to last year.
In Ag Economics, 5.2% received H1, up from 2.9% last year, and 88.4% came out with a H5 or above.
58,500 students received their Leaving Cert results on Wednesday morning.
This year’s Leaving Cert showed a changed in the grading structure. The old grading system of A’s B’s and C’s is being replaced by a system grading from H1-H8.
The full breakdown;
