Over 6,450 sit agriculture subjects in 2017

By on
6,453 students sat Agricultural Science and Agriculture Economics in 2017.
Of the total agricultural subjects, the vast majority – 6376 – studied Agricultural Science, with just 77 opting for Agricultural Economics.

In terms of grade breakdown, 4.3% of Agricultural Science students received H1 grades (A1 equivalent), with just over 71% receiving over H5 grade (C3 or above in old money).

This breakdown was similar to last year.

In Ag Economics, 5.2% received H1, up from 2.9% last year, and 88.4% came out with a H5 or above.

58,500 students received their Leaving Cert results on Wednesday morning.

This year’s Leaving Cert showed a changed in the grading structure. The old grading system of A’s B’s and C’s is being replaced by a system grading from H1-H8.

The full breakdown;

  • H1 and O1 is equivalent to an A1
  • H2 and O2 is equivalent to an A2 and B1
  • H3 and O3 is equivalent to a B2 and B3
  • H4 and O4 is equivalent to a C1 and C2
  • H5 and O5 is equivalent to a C3 and D1
  • H6 and O6 is equivalent to a D2 and D3
  • H7 and O7 is equivalent to an E
  • H8 and O8 is equivalent to a F and NG

    Local enterprise with European appeal

    Hospitality careers at Adare Manor

