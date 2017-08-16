Over 6,450 sit agriculture subjects in 2017

6,453 students sat Agricultural Science and Agriculture Economics in 2017.

Of the total agricultural subjects, the vast majority – 6376 – studied Agricultural Science, with just 77 opting for Agricultural Economics.

In terms of grade breakdown, 4.3% of Agricultural Science students received H1 grades (A1 equivalent), with just over 71% receiving over H5 grade (C3 or above in old money).

This breakdown was similar to last year.

In Ag Economics, 5.2% received H1, up from 2.9% last year, and 88.4% came out with a H5 or above.

58,500 students received their Leaving Cert results on Wednesday morning.

This year’s Leaving Cert showed a changed in the grading structure. The old grading system of A’s B’s and C’s is being replaced by a system grading from H1-H8.

The full breakdown;

H1 and O1 is equivalent to an A1

H2 and O2 is equivalent to an A2 and B1

H3 and O3 is equivalent to a B2 and B3

H4 and O4 is equivalent to a C1 and C2

H5 and O5 is equivalent to a C3 and D1

H6 and O6 is equivalent to a D2 and D3

H7 and O7 is equivalent to an E

H8 and O8 is equivalent to a F and NG

Read More

Local enterprise with European appeal

Hospitality careers at Adare Manor