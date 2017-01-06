Positive growth in emerging markets for sheepmeat – Bord Bia

A review and outlook of the global beef and sheepmeat markets presented at the Bord Bia marketing seminar on Friday showed some positive signs.

2016 was another positive year for the Irish sheepmeat sector, according to Bord Bia's sheep specialist Declan Fennell. Total sheepmeat throughputs stood at 2.66 million, 4% ahead of 2016, while average sheep prices at €4.83/kg were on par with 2015 (€4.84/kg). Fennell says these results were achieved against a difficult background of currency movements, poor returns in fifth quarter and a lacklustre summer which affected carcase weights and the schedule of new season lamb disposals in quarters three and four.

Looking forward to 2017, he said that there is likely to be a higher carryover of hoggets which will reach in the region of 700,000 head. Brexit-led sterling fluctuations will continue to affect the competitiveness of Irish lamb in key export markets. But on the positive side continued growth in emerging markets such as Germany, Belgium and Scandinavian countries is likely to continue to provide strengthening market opportunities.

Review and outlook of global beef market

In 2016, Irish beef supplies to export meat plants increased by 5.5% or 85,000 head and this additional Irish supply met with an overall increase of 3.5% in beef production across Europe. However, despite the uncertainty and currency issues arising from Brexit, beef consumption in the UK was robust (increasing by 1.4%) and increased by 0.5% across Europe as a whole.

