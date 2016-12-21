Pylon pressure group 'deplores' green light given to N-S interconnector

The North East Pylon Pressure Campaign (NEPPC) has said An Bord Pleanála's decision to approve the North-South Interconnector is deplorable. EirGrid, however, has welcomed the announcement.

On Wednesday of this week, ABP granted planning permission to EirGrid for the southern element of the North-South Interconnector, but a number of conditions have been attached. The line will run through counties Monaghan, Cavan and Meath in the Republic, and Armagh and Tyrone in Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the decision, representatives from the North East Pylon Pressure group said it was "deplorable".

"This is a deplorable decision by An Bord Pleanála (ABP), an affront to the democratic process and a major setback for the North-South Interconnector Project," the group said.

It added that is neither "surprised nor concerned" with ABP's decision and that the decision "changes nothing".

"The application has yet to go through the approval process in Northern Ireland. There will also be challenges and judicial reviews likely in both the Republic of Ireland and in Northern Ireland."

The only acceptable solution is that the North-South Interconnector be established using HVDC underground cabling along public roads

The main focus for farmers at EirGrid’s oral hearings, which took place earlier this year, was how the proposed project could directly affect their farming practices.

Farmers expressed concern about the damage heavy machinery involved with the project could do to laneways, given that they are not constructed to hold substantial weights. They were also conscious of the damage that could be done to fields.

Gripe

The NEPPC said its main gripe is that EirGrid "has been grossly negligent in its refusal to even consider undergrounding" of the line.

The group is therefore recommending that the "only acceptable solution is that the North-South Interconnector Project be established using HVDC underground cabling along public roads."

The Irish Farmers Association echoed this sentiment, with IFA Environment and Rural Affairs Chairman Thomas Cooney saying that communities across Meath, Monaghan and Cavan have made it "very clear at every opportunity, including at two oral hearings, that this project should only proceed in a way which caused the least long-term impact and that the line should have been put underground”.

Undergrounding

However, speaking in April 2015 before the Joint Oireachtas Communications Committee, EirGrid CEO Fintan Slye said undergrounding would not be a practical solution for the interconnector, costing €500m more than overhead pylons.

“Undergrounding is three times more expensive,” he said. “As a State body, this is a cost that is not acceptable and cannot be passed on to the consumer. The public should not have to pay for the cost of undergrounding when there is no enhancement of service.”

EirGrid comment

In a statement, EirGrid welcomed ABP's decision to grant planning approval for the southern element of the project. Commenting on the announcement, Fintan Slye said: “We welcome the positive outcome from An Bord Pleanála; it represents significant progress for the project. The North-South Interconnector is undoubtedly the most important infrastructure scheme on the island today and will help deliver very real benefits to domestic and commercial customers.

“We believe the North-South Interconnector will also provide local benefit for the people of the north-east by strengthening the electricity network in the region; a catalyst for inward investment and job creation," he said.

EirGrid said it is committed to the local community and to landowners affected by this project. "Anyone with any questions about this decision and the project are encouraged to make contact with EirGrid or to visit one of the regional offices," the statement concluded.

