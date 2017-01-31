Beat the Winter Blues at Cork’s Very Own Paradise Island: Indulge in a Weekend Breakaway at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa Cork

Between weather warnings, cold-turkey detoxes and Blue Mondays thrown in for good measure, it’s felt like a long, arduous stretch since the festive season drew to a close. While a relaxing break on a paradise island might seem like a thing of dreams right now, why travel hundreds of thousands of miles away when you can find a haven of luxury and tranquillity on Cork’s very own Little Island?

The Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa Cork, conveniently located in close proximity to the vibrant city centre and the many marvellous attractions the East Cork countryside has to offer, is now offering the perfect getaway package to beat those winter blues. Whether you’re in search of a romantic weekend away with someone special or a fun-filled mini-break with your best pal, the latest special offer from the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa Cork – The Breakaway in Little Island – could be just what the doctor ordered this January or February.

Available to book from Thursday to Monday until the 28th February, the package includes 2-nights’ accommodation for two people, a gourmet breakfast on each morning and a wine and cheese taster plate, featuring delicious Irish farmhouse cheeses and Santa Liana wines. While staying at the hotel, guests can enjoy complimentary access to the hydrotherapy swimming pool , steam room, sauna and impressive gym, which boasts a dedicated weights and strength-training room. The Retreat Spa at the hotel is the perfect option for those in search of a little pampering and TLC. With exclusive brands like Elemis on offer as well as a wide range of luxurious treatments, the dedicated spa team will ensure you enjoy a truly relaxing experience.

To add to its lengthy and impressive list of services, the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa also offers free high-speed wireless internet access, 24-hour room service and complimentary and plentiful parking, so that you can make the most of all Cork has to offer from your home away from home.

To make a reservation now, call 021 4297000 or visit www.radissonblu.com/en/hotel-cork/hotel-deals/breakaway-in-little-island

