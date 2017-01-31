Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Cork
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Farmers Journal
/ / /

Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Cork

By on
Beat the Winter Blues at Cork’s Very Own Paradise Island: Indulge in a Weekend Breakaway at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa Cork
Beat the Winter Blues at Cork’s Very Own Paradise Island: Indulge in a Weekend Breakaway at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa Cork

Between weather warnings, cold-turkey detoxes and Blue Mondays thrown in for good measure, it’s felt like a long, arduous stretch since the festive season drew to a close. While a relaxing break on a paradise island might seem like a thing of dreams right now, why travel hundreds of thousands of miles away when you can find a haven of luxury and tranquillity on Cork’s very own Little Island?

The Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa Cork, conveniently located in close proximity to the vibrant city centre and the many marvellous attractions the East Cork countryside has to offer, is now offering the perfect getaway package to beat those winter blues. Whether you’re in search of a romantic weekend away with someone special or a fun-filled mini-break with your best pal, the latest special offer from the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa Cork – The Breakaway in Little Island – could be just what the doctor ordered this January or February.

Available to book from Thursday to Monday until the 28th February, the package includes 2-nights’ accommodation for two people, a gourmet breakfast on each morning and a wine and cheese taster plate, featuring delicious Irish farmhouse cheeses and Santa Liana wines. While staying at the hotel, guests can enjoy complimentary access to the hydrotherapy swimming pool , steam room, sauna and impressive gym, which boasts a dedicated weights and strength-training room. The Retreat Spa at the hotel is the perfect option for those in search of a little pampering and TLC. With exclusive brands like Elemis on offer as well as a wide range of luxurious treatments, the dedicated spa team will ensure you enjoy a truly relaxing experience.

To add to its lengthy and impressive list of services, the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa also offers free high-speed wireless internet access, 24-hour room service and complimentary and plentiful parking, so that you can make the most of all Cork has to offer from your home away from home.

To make a reservation now, call 021 4297000 or visit www.radissonblu.com/en/hotel-cork/hotel-deals/breakaway-in-little-island

Please enter the competition below:

If you have a problem viewing the form please: click here

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

More in Life
Journal+
Snowdrop week at Altamont Gardens
Features
Snowdrop week at Altamont Gardens
By Contributor on 24 January 2017
Journal+
'Dear Miriam, I am struggling to go on after my separation'
Features
'Dear Miriam, I am struggling to go on after my separation'
By Ask Miriam on 23 January 2017
Journal+
Health: How to reduce your risk of dementia
Health
Health: How to reduce your risk of dementia
By Margaret Hawkins on 20 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
'Oldest cow in Ireland' passes away
News
'Oldest cow in Ireland' passes away
By Tommy Moyles on 23 January 2017
Wanted balers for export
Claas and Krone all models,also Vicon,Deutz,John DEERE.Teleporters,Farm ha...
View ad
THORN HEDGING FOR GLAS SCHEME
THORN from â‚¬200/1000 (Ltd Availability) available at Dunwiley Nurseries Lt...
View ad
2012 Volkswagen Sharan TDI 2.0 Milage115km, Comfortline Bluemotion for sale, €21,000 ONO.
1 Lady Owner from New, Excellent Condition, Parking Assistance, Cruise Control, ...
View ad
Kubota KX 36
Kubota KX36-32011,1688H,Piped for breaker,4 buckets...
View ad
6 maiden friesian heifers
6 maiden heifers from high solids herd0863434878...
View ad

Place ad