Rugby star parking cars at agricultural show

By on
Rugby star and Carlow farmer Sean O'Brien has never made a secret of his loyalty for all things local.
Rugby star and Carlow farmer Sean O'Brien has never made a secret of his loyalty for all things local.

Whether that be farming, attending local shows or umpiring Gaelic football matches, he sells himself well as a community man.

The dealer has just popped onto Twitter and seen the Tullow Tank is at it again.

Apparently this Sunday, the Leinster, Ireland and Lions Flanker is going to be parking cars at the Tullow Agricultural Show.

The Dealer would think that such a post would require the upmost efficiency to ensure all cars are swiftly moved along. Surely placing a worldwide rugby icon doing such a job would restrict this somewhat.

Then again, no better man to keep things in check.

Farmers make the cut in 2017 Lions squad

Farmer and international rugby star Seán O’Brien becomes a Champion for Change

Place ad