Rugby star parking cars at agricultural show

Leinster and Ireland rugby international Sean O'Brien on his farm at Rathoe, Co Carlow.

Rugby star and Carlow farmer Sean O'Brien has never made a secret of his loyalty for all things local.

Whether that be farming, attending local shows or umpiring Gaelic football matches, he sells himself well as a community man.

The dealer has just popped onto Twitter and seen the Tullow Tank is at it again.

Apparently this Sunday, the Leinster, Ireland and Lions Flanker is going to be parking cars at the Tullow Agricultural Show.

The Dealer would think that such a post would require the upmost efficiency to ensure all cars are swiftly moved along. Surely placing a worldwide rugby icon doing such a job would restrict this somewhat.

Then again, no better man to keep things in check.

This Sunday don't miss out, I'll be parking cars ?? https://t.co/JDoDDUJ1f4 — Sean O' Brien (@SeanOBrien1987) August 16, 2017

