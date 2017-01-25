Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Strong demand for calves at Kilrea Mart
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Strong demand for calves at Kilrea Mart

By on
Calves continued to meet a lively trade at the weekly sale in Kilrea Mart, Co Derry, last Thursday. Peter McCann reports.
Calves continued to meet a lively trade at the weekly sale in Kilrea Mart, Co Derry, last Thursday. Peter McCann reports.
More in Focus
Journal+
Getting ready for a busy period on farms
Calves
Getting ready for a busy period on farms
By Adam Woods on 24 January 2017
Journal+
Dairy calf to beef - byproduct beef fed on byproducts
Calves
Dairy calf to beef - byproduct beef fed on byproducts
By Adam Woods on 24 January 2017
Journal+
The top ten 4x4 vehicles bought in Ireland
4x4s
The top ten 4x4 vehicles bought in Ireland
By James Maloney on 24 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Farmer buyers active for quality calves in Bandon
Calves
Farmer buyers active for quality calves in Bandon
By Nathan Tuffy on 24 January 2017
Journal+
What can I pay for a calf this spring?
Calves
What can I pay for a calf this spring?
By Ciarán Lenehan on 20 January 2017
Journal+
Strong start to calf trade but numbers will be the test
Markets
Strong start to calf trade but numbers will be the test
By Nathan Tuffy on 25 January 2017
FOR ALL THOSE TANKER ACCESSORIES
slurry hoseslurry fittingsspare parts delivery nationwide new ...
View ad
Battery Charger
Battery Chargertractor truck and car charger12v/24v 11Amp VAT Inc...
View ad
wireless reversing camera kit
wireless reversing camera kit7 Inch High resolution colour monitor (tft-lc...
View ad
Galway
wireless reversing camera kit7 Inch High resolution colour monitor (tft-lc...
View ad
Wheel complete FROM 65.00
Wheel complete 16x6.50-815x6.00-6wheels come complete with bearings...
View ad

Place ad