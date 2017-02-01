Super winter growth means farms well set up
By Aidan Brennan on 02 February 2017
Excellent over winter growth combined with high closing means that most farms have an ideal amount of grass.
Average grass growth this week is 5kg per day. Most growth rates were recorded on the first measurement of the year so they represent the growth rate between closing and now. A growth rate of 5kg/day over the winter is an excellent rate and is as a result of the milder than normal winter.
As a consequence, average farm covers are higher than normal at around 900kg across the Grass + farms, but some farms have much higher covers at over 1,100kg/ha. Opening the farm at a cover of 900kg is just about bang on target and is a reflection of ...
