Top 200 EBI herds revealed

The top 200 EBI herds can now be revealed for the first time since the EBI base change has been carried out.

The EBI figure of the top herd is now at €182, up €9 from the top figure in September, in the latest list which was published by the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) this week. The average EBI of the top 200 herds is €130.

Kieran Hearne from Carrick-on-Suir, Co Waterford, has held onto his position at the top for the third consecutive time. He has an average herd EBI of €182.

Timothy Fitzgerald, Ballyroan, Portlaoise, Co Laois, is in second position with an EBI of €171. He moves up three places from the last evaluation.

David Fitzgerald, Curraglass, Mallow, Co Cork, is at number three on the list with an EBI of €170.

Kevin Downing, Whitechurch, Co Cork, has climbed two positions to fourth with an EBI of €164. While Vincent O’Connor, Beaufort, Killarney, Co Kerry, is in fifth position with an EBI of €162.

Thomas Supple, Ballyheigue, Co Kerry, has recorded the biggest jump for this evaluation, with his average EBI rising from €120 to €132 – an average jump of €12. This puts Thomas in 62nd position on the list, 95 places better than the previous evaluation.

There are now 19 herds with an EBI of €150 or more. This is an increase of 12 herds from the previous evaluation. The top 200 list saw 20 herds make the list for the first time, with 72 herds climbing up the ranks.

To access the top 200 herds, visit the www.icbf.com