Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Top 200 EBI herds revealed
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Top 200 EBI herds revealed

By on
The top 200 EBI herds can now be revealed for the first time since the EBI base change has been carried out.
The top 200 EBI herds can now be revealed for the first time since the EBI base change has been carried out.

The EBI figure of the top herd is now at €182, up €9 from the top figure in September, in the latest list which was published by the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) this week. The average EBI of the top 200 herds is €130.

Kieran Hearne from Carrick-on-Suir, Co Waterford, has held onto his position at the top for the third consecutive time. He has an average herd EBI of €182.

Timothy Fitzgerald, Ballyroan, Portlaoise, Co Laois, is in second position with an EBI of €171. He moves up three places from the last evaluation.

David Fitzgerald, Curraglass, Mallow, Co Cork, is at number three on the list with an EBI of €170.

Kevin Downing, Whitechurch, Co Cork, has climbed two positions to fourth with an EBI of €164. While Vincent O’Connor, Beaufort, Killarney, Co Kerry, is in fifth position with an EBI of €162.

Thomas Supple, Ballyheigue, Co Kerry, has recorded the biggest jump for this evaluation, with his average EBI rising from €120 to €132 – an average jump of €12. This puts Thomas in 62nd position on the list, 95 places better than the previous evaluation.

There are now 19 herds with an EBI of €150 or more. This is an increase of 12 herds from the previous evaluation. The top 200 list saw 20 herds make the list for the first time, with 72 herds climbing up the ranks.

To access the top 200 herds, visit the www.icbf.com

More in Dairy
Journal+
Dairy management: spring preparation
Management
Dairy management: spring preparation
By Aidan Brennan on 20 January 2017
Journal+
No SMP sold from EU intervention stocks
Markets
No SMP sold from EU intervention stocks
By Thomas Hubert on 19 January 2017
Journal+
Milk price up 20% in six months
News
Milk price up 20% in six months
By Patrick Donohoe on 17 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Beef management notes: BDGP tagging
Management
Beef management notes: BDGP tagging
By Adam Woods on 20 January 2017
Free
Selection starts for next round of BDGP genotyping
News
Selection starts for next round of BDGP genotyping
By Thomas Hubert on 17 January 2017
Free
Belgian Blue bulls dominate new ICBF terminal AI list
News
Belgian Blue bulls dominate new ICBF terminal AI list
By Adam Woods on 16 January 2017
TAAFFE AUCTIONS
TAAFFE AUCTIONS041-9881288Co. MEATHUSED MACHINERYAUCTION-NEW DATESAT...
View ad
A.T Garage doors
All types of agricultural roller doors. Grant approved....
View ad
Semen from top Austrian bulls.
High Fat & Protein. Valuable calves. www.celticsires.ie ...
View ad
Hoof Pairing Crushes
suitable for large dairy herds. See FirstAidHoofCare.com for video ...
View ad
TAAFFE AUCTIONS/
041-9881288Co. MEATHCARNAROSS DAIRY SALE115 FRESH CALVEDHEIFERS & ...
View ad

Place ad