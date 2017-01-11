Sign in to your account
Tractor, loader and spikes stolen in Co Kildare

By on
A farmer in Co Kildare has had a 1982 John Deere tractor as well as loader and bale spikes stolen from his yard.
A John Deere 3040 tractor fitted with a Tanco 978 loader and bale spike was stolen from an out-farm near Clane, Co Kildare over the new year period.

A John Deere 3040 tractor fitted with a Tanco 978 loader and bale spike was stolen from an out-farm near Clane, Co Kildare over the new year period.

The tractor was used for feeding round bales of silage and was stolen from the farm while the owner was away.

The tractor is rare in that it is two-wheel-drive version of the 1982 model and comes with the flat windscreen cab rather than a round SG2 design.

Gardai in Naas (045) 884300 would like to hear from anyone who knows about the whereabouts of the tractor.

