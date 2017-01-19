Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Tractor registrations in NI up 3.4%
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Tractor registrations in NI up 3.4%

By on
The change in the number of new tractors registered in NI in 2016 compared with the previous year is in contrast to most other regions in the UK.
The change in the number of new tractors registered in NI in 2016 compared with the previous year is in contrast to most other regions in the UK.
More in News
Free
Watch: meat truck overturns in Ballyjamesduff
News
Watch: meat truck overturns in Ballyjamesduff
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 19 January 2017
Free
Ross 'agrees to proper consultation process' for Galway Greenway
News
Ross 'agrees to proper consultation process' for Galway Greenway
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 19 January 2017
Free
'It's very unrealistic for a woman to run a farm' – Liveline caller
News
'It's very unrealistic for a woman to run a farm' – Liveline caller
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 19 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
News in brief from Northern Ireland
News
News in brief from Northern Ireland
By Peter McCann on 11 January 2017
Free
Weekend weather: mild and mainly dry weather ahead
News
Weekend weather: mild and mainly dry weather ahead
By Peter McCann on 06 January 2017
Compact Tractor Kubota B2150
Very clean tractor, low hours (approx.1730), 2 x ratios (forward and reverse),...
View ad
Farmhand services
Farmhand services offers a cost-effective solution to the farmer we supply exper...
View ad
Beautiful example Camper Volkswagen 1972
Beautiful example Camper, 4200, ...
View ad
Cattle Slats Moulds
Designed & manufactured by Gerry Delaney Precast 10 ftx6, 11ftx6 12ftx6, 14f...
View ad
General Hardware Supplies LTD
LEADING SUPPLIERS OF QUALITYIMPORTED TIMBER TO THE FARMING & CONSTRUCTIONCOM...
View ad

Place ad