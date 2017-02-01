Two co-ops launch fixed milk price schemes
By Jack Kennedy on 02 February 2017
Both Dairygold and Arrabawn have launched their latest fixed milk price scheme offerings for their milk suppliers.
Dairygold Co-op has introduced its second fixed milk price scheme, while Arrabawn has just announced its first ever. In December, Glanbia announced its most recent three-year fixed milk price offering for 2017 to 2019 inclusive.
For all three processors, the fixed price offering varies from 28.55c/litre to 29.03c/l. All are ex VAT and conditional bonuses.
It is possible to get a 29.17c/l fixed price in Dairygold but this is conditional on attaining top-quality bonuses and being quality-assured. In Glanbia, it is possible to get a higher and lower price if the market went up or under a threshold and/or ...
