Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Two co-ops launch fixed milk price schemes
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Two co-ops launch fixed milk price schemes

By on
Both Dairygold and Arrabawn have launched their latest fixed milk price scheme offerings for their milk suppliers.
Both Dairygold and Arrabawn have launched their latest fixed milk price scheme offerings for their milk suppliers.

Dairygold Co-op has introduced its second fixed milk price scheme, while Arrabawn has just announced its first ever. In December, Glanbia announced its most recent three-year fixed milk price offering for 2017 to 2019 inclusive.

For all three processors, the fixed price offering varies from 28.55c/litre to 29.03c/l. All are ex VAT and conditional bonuses.

It is possible to get a 29.17c/l fixed price in Dairygold but this is conditional on attaining top-quality bonuses and being quality-assured. In Glanbia, it is possible to get a higher and lower price if the market went up or under a threshold and/or ...

More in Dairy
Journal+
Dairy management notes for this week
Management
Dairy management notes for this week
By Aidan Brennan on 01 February 2017
Journal+
New players on milk replacer market
Young stock
New players on milk replacer market
By Aidan Brennan on 01 February 2017
Journal+
Cash loss at Greenfield Kilkenny
Grass & feeding
Cash loss at Greenfield Kilkenny
By Jack Kennedy on 01 February 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Brexit green light and fixed milk price
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Brexit green light and fixed milk price
By Thomas Hubert on 01 February 2017
Journal+
€91,000 roundabout bill for Dairygold
Dealer
€91,000 roundabout bill for Dairygold
By on 31 January 2017
Free
Arrabawn introduces three-year Fixed Price Milk Contract
News
Arrabawn introduces three-year Fixed Price Milk Contract
By Jack Kennedy on 01 February 2017
Holstein Friesian/TAAFFE AUCTIONS
041-9881288Co. MEATHCARNAROSS DAIRY SALE80 FRESH CALVEDHEIFERS & C...
View ad
6 maiden friesian heifers
6 maiden heifers from high solids herd0863434878...
View ad
TAAFFE AUCTIONS
TAAFFE AUCTIONS041-9881288Co. MEATHUSED MACHINERYAUCTION-NEW DATESAT...
View ad
A.T Garage doors
All types of agricultural roller doors. Grant approved....
View ad
Semen from top Austrian bulls.
High Fat & Protein. Valuable calves. www.celticsires.ie ...
View ad

Place ad