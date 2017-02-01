Two co-ops launch fixed milk price schemes

Dairygold Co-op has introduced its second fixed milk price scheme, while Arrabawn has just announced its first ever. In December, Glanbia announced its most recent three-year fixed milk price offering for 2017 to 2019 inclusive.

For all three processors, the fixed price offering varies from 28.55c/litre to 29.03c/l. All are ex VAT and conditional bonuses.

It is possible to get a 29.17c/l fixed price in Dairygold but this is conditional on attaining top-quality bonuses and being quality-assured. In Glanbia, it is possible to get a higher and lower price if the market went up or under a threshold and/or ...