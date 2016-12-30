Watch: In the fields - winter frost and ploughing tilt
By Andy Doyle on 30 December 2016
With frost returning to the fields after the recent mild spell, we look at the effect of freezing on soil surface and share some winter ploughing tips.
Watch as tillage editor Andy Doyle takes to the field to demonstrate the importance of tight winter ploughing as frost affects soil tilt.
