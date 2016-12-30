Sign in to your account
Watch: In the fields - winter frost and ploughing tilt

By on
With frost returning to the fields after the recent mild spell, we look at the effect of freezing on soil surface and share some winter ploughing tips.
With frost returning to the fields after the recent mild spell, we look at the effect of freezing on soil surface and share some winter ploughing tips.

Watch as tillage editor Andy Doyle takes to the field to demonstrate the importance of tight winter ploughing as frost affects soil tilt.

Read more

End of dry spell could trigger new challenges

