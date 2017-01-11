Sign in to your account
Weekly podcast: growth in export figures and Schmallenberg virus

By on
In this week's podcast we discuss Bord Bia's export figures for 2016, learn about the Schmallenberg virus, find out how dairy farmers can increase profits by 30% and talk about the new €10/ewe scheme.
Listen to "Export figures, milk prices and the Schmallenberg virus - Podcast Ep.94" on Spreaker.

The Irish Farmers Journal weekly podcast is brought to you by Ornua, the home of Irish dairy.

 Subscribe to the Farmers Journal’s weekly podcast on iTunes

Listen to each item separately below:

Deputy news editor Caitriona Murphy speaks to Padraig Brennan, Bord Bia's director of markets, about the export figures for Irish food and drink in 2016.

Listen to "Irish food and drink exports rise to €11.15bn in 2016" on Spreaker.

Caitriona also spoke to Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed about the markets his department will be focusing on in 2017.

Listen to "Creed on markets in 2017" on Spreaker.

Bord Bia's pigmeat and poultry specialist Peter Duggan discusses market prospects for 2017 with the Irish Farmers Journal's Darren Carty.

Listen to "Pig and poultry prospects from Bord Bia seminar" on Spreaker.

Two cases of the Schmallenberg virus have been confirmed in Ireland. Darren Carty talks to Patrick Donohoe about the signs of the disease farmers need to look out for.

Listen to "Schmallenberg in Ireland" on Spreaker.

Kevin Lane, chief executive with Ornua, speaks to agribusiness editor Eoin Lowry about the prospects for the Irish dairy industry in 2017.

Listen to "Forecast of 30c/l for Irish dairy farmers in 2017" on Spreaker.

Co Cork dairy farmer and organiser of the upcoming Positve Farmers Conference Mike Murphy joins Irish Farmers Journal dairy specialist Aidan Brennan to defend his claim that clover and cross-breeding can boost farm income by at least 30%.

Listen to "Dairy farmers "can increase profit by 30%"" on Spreaker.

Tommy Moyles speaks to Michael Gottstein of Teagasc and farmer Neily O'Leary at the first information meeting about the new sheep welfare scheme in Dunmanway, Co Cork.

Listen to "Sheep information meeting in Dunmanway" on Spreaker.

Margaret Hawkins, Irish Country Living health columnist, speaks to consumer editor Ciara Leahy about how to manage your time in 2017.

Listen to "Managing time in 2017" on Spreaker.

Missed the previous episodes of the podcast? Catch up here: www.farmersjournal.ie/podcast

