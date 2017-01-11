Weekly podcast: growth in export figures and Schmallenberg virus

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed announces that the value of Irish agri-food and drink exports had exceeded €11 billion for the first time in 2016. Exports grew by a further 2% last year, representing a 41% growth since 2010. International markets continued to drive growth, while the UK Market fell by 8%. Photo: Gary O' Neill

In this week's podcast we discuss Bord Bia's export figures for 2016, learn about the Schmallenberg virus, find out how dairy farmers can increase profits by 30% and talk about the new €10/ewe scheme.

Deputy news editor Caitriona Murphy speaks to Padraig Brennan, Bord Bia's director of markets, about the export figures for Irish food and drink in 2016.

Caitriona also spoke to Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed about the markets his department will be focusing on in 2017.

Bord Bia's pigmeat and poultry specialist Peter Duggan discusses market prospects for 2017 with the Irish Farmers Journal's Darren Carty.

Two cases of the Schmallenberg virus have been confirmed in Ireland. Darren Carty talks to Patrick Donohoe about the signs of the disease farmers need to look out for.

Kevin Lane, chief executive with Ornua, speaks to agribusiness editor Eoin Lowry about the prospects for the Irish dairy industry in 2017.

Co Cork dairy farmer and organiser of the upcoming Positve Farmers Conference Mike Murphy joins Irish Farmers Journal dairy specialist Aidan Brennan to defend his claim that clover and cross-breeding can boost farm income by at least 30%.

Tommy Moyles speaks to Michael Gottstein of Teagasc and farmer Neily O'Leary at the first information meeting about the new sheep welfare scheme in Dunmanway, Co Cork.

Margaret Hawkins, Irish Country Living health columnist, speaks to consumer editor Ciara Leahy about how to manage your time in 2017.

