€24m available for new locally-led schemes

By on
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has opened applications for new projects under European Innovation Partnerships funding, which already supports local initiatives in the Burren and Kerry.
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has opened applications for new projects under European Innovation Partnerships funding, which already supports local initiatives in the Burren and Kerry.

Local groups and rural communities have until the end of October to submit ideas of innovative projects fostering co-operation between various local players in the agri food sector.

Two streams of funding are available under the Rural Development Programme, which runs until 2020. Stream A will allocate €4m to projects focused on industry performance. This can include farm viability and competitiveness, innovative technologies and sustainable forest management, or food chain organisation and risk management.

Stream B, with €20m in funding, is dedicated to environmental projects. Its priorities include the preservation of agricultural landscapes, water quality, resource efficiency, climate change and biodiversity.

“This is an opportunity for farmers, researchers, advisors and scientists to work together to develop new and innovative solutions and test these on the ground,” Minister Creed said in a statement.

Organisations are invited to download the application form and guidelines from the Department’s website. The best ideas will be invited to submit a detailed proposal.

This is the second time the Department has called for ideas under the scheme, with 23 projects from the first call currently going through the detailed proposal phase.

The Burren has pioneered locally-led schemes in Ireland and received the EU-wide LIFE award for its achievements in June. Two more schemes are under development for the protection of hen harriers and fresh water pearl mussels.

Read more about the latest developments in the Burren and Hen Harrier locally-led schemes in next week’s Irish Farmers Journal.

Read more

Full coverage: locally-led schemes

