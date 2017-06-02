Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 7 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
BurrenLIFE programme takes home top award from the European Commission
Register below to read seven Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

BurrenLIFE programme takes home top award from the European Commission

By on
The groundbreaking BurrenLIFE project has been recognised as the best ever LIFE project in the 25 year history of the programme.
The groundbreaking BurrenLIFE project has been recognised as the best ever LIFE project in the 25 year history of the programme.

The Green Awards ceremony was held this week to honour exceptional LIFE projects across the EU. Irish project, based in Co Clare, BurrenLIFE took home the best-ever award at the ceremony in Brussels.

Started as a Teagasc Walsh fellowship, Brendan Dunford, with the help of local farmers in the Burren, researched the best method of farming that would preserve the unique biodiversity of the Burren. This process evolved into the first locally led agri-environmental scheme in Ireland and has had many visitors over the years, including Prince Charles.

There are currently 320 farmers in the programme and a third tranche will invite applications before the end of 2017. The overall target for the new Burren programme is to attract some 450 farmers into the scheme.

Green awards

A special edition of the annual LIFE awards, the Green Awards singled out projects that have had remarkable effects on the EU’s natural environment and in creating green jobs and boosting green growth over the past quarter century.

The award was presented by Environmental Commissioner Vella to Brendan Dunford and Sharon Parr of the Burren team.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed congratulated the BurrenLIFE project on its success.

“It is a huge achievement for an Irish project to win one of these prestigious awards,” Creed said. “This Burren project is an example of innovative locally-led projects under our Rural Development Programme which factor in local characteristics and ensure that agricultural activity is undertaken with regard to the local heritage and environmental priorities.”

The EU LIFE programme has funded more than 4,000 projects over the last 25 years to the tune of €3bn. A total of 15 projects were selected as finalists for the awards by a jury, who looked at their long-term sustainability, communication potential and broader impact on a national, European or global level. Projects were also assessed for innovation, transferability, environmental benefits and improvement of conservation status.

Read more

The Burren: Where cowman is king

More in News
Met Éireann issues rainfall warning
News
Met Éireann issues rainfall warning
By Patrick Donohoe on 04 June 2017
Listen: what Leo Varadkar wants for farmers
News
Listen: what Leo Varadkar wants for farmers
By Amy Forde on 03 June 2017
Member
MEPs reject greening proposals
News
MEPs reject greening proposals
By Phelim O'Neill on 03 June 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
€25m KT underspend projected
Schemes
€25m KT underspend projected
By Thomas Hubert on 03 June 2017
Member
Listen: Audit to seal the fate of Brazilian meat imports
News
Listen: Audit to seal the fate of Brazilian meat imports
By Thomas Hubert on 23 May 2017
Member
42 applications received under Tillage TAMS
News
42 applications received under Tillage TAMS
By Odile Evans on 30 May 2017
Feral Pigeon & Rabbit Control
Experienced operators, references available. Call for details....
View ad
Clearance of quality ladies designer wear, shoes, vintage China and furniture and lamps. Various prices but very reasonable.
Call / text for add it info and more photos. NO CALLER ID calls will be answered...
View ad
Rollover Hoof Trimming Service
West Cork, North Cork, Limerick & Clare.Contact Inspect 4...
View ad
A.T Garage doors
All types of agricultural and residential doors. Call Pat for a free quote 029 6...
View ad
A.T Garage doors
All types of agricultural roller doors. Grant approved....
View ad

Place ad