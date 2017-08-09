Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 7 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
€415m farmgate loss from hard Brexit – IBEC
Register below to read seven Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

€415m farmgate loss from hard Brexit – IBEC

By on
Livestock farmers could see their income drop by nearly 10% if barriers to trade are erected with the UK, the business lobby group's latest economic outlook shows.
Livestock farmers could see their income drop by nearly 10% if barriers to trade are erected with the UK, the business lobby group's latest economic outlook shows.

Using figures from last year’s ESRI report on the impact of Brexit on the economy, IBEC worked out the implications for farmers of the worst-case scenario that would see trade with the UK hit by WTO tariffs, other barriers, such as administrative delays, and a 10% fall in the value of sterling.

“Our own modelling, extending from these findings, suggests a €2.1bn fall in Irish food and beverage manufacturing exports would translate to a fall of over €415 million in demand for farm output,” IBEC found.

Applied across Ireland’s 140,000 farms, the loss would hit each by €3,000 annually.

“Assuming a proportional fall in variable costs this would result in a net 6.5% fall in average farm incomes overall and up to a 9.5% fall in incomes for livestock farms,” IBEC calculated, using data from Teagasc’s National Farm Survey. This does not include the potential reduction in the CAP budget linked to the UK's departure from the EU.

Rural jobs

IBEC also considered the impact of Brexit on regional employment. According to the group, agri-food and beverages, accommodation and tourism services, air and freight transport and traditional manufacturing are the sectors where jobs are most at risk from a hard Brexit. Using Census 2016 data, the group found that 243,000 people work in these industries. While this represents 13.2% of employment nationwide, the exposure is higher in rural areas than in cities.

“The counties with the highest exposure are Cavan (28%), Monaghan (27%), Kerry (22%) and Longford (21%), with over one in five workers in each of those counties employed in exposed sectors,” IBEC’s economic outlook read. “Meanwhile, exposure is lowest, as expected, in urban areas.”

The group expects that a negative impact on the tourism sector, too, would be hardest felt in rural areas.

Read more

Full coverage: Brexit

More in News
Tractor stolen from NI contractor’s yard
News
Tractor stolen from NI contractor’s yard
By Peter McCann on 09 August 2017
How to get to Tullamore Show 2017
News
How to get to Tullamore Show 2017
By Amy Forde on 09 August 2017
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: agricultural appeals fall
News
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: agricultural appeals fall
By Anthony Jordan on 08 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Advanced payments to be issued to NI farmers in October
Northern Ireland
Advanced payments to be issued to NI farmers in October
By Peter McCann on 07 August 2017
Member
Farming on a hill on the periphery of Europe
News
Farming on a hill on the periphery of Europe
By Amy Forde on 17 July 2017
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Varadkar, FBD and Young Farmer of the Year
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Varadkar, FBD and Young Farmer of the Year
By Thomas Hubert on 04 August 2017
Record LPs in good condition wanted for cash.
Honest & reputable! Beatles, Stones, Led Zep, U2, Cure etc. No classical or easy...
View ad
Save Time:
We complete all paperwork a farmer requires for the Bord Bia Scheme...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad
CORK FARM PAINTERS
Farm buildings cleaned repaired and painted. We only use Top quality oxide and...
View ad
BOTTOM FILL 240 GALLON
25"84"44...
View ad

Place ad