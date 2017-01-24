Sign in to your account
Poultry restrictions extended as bird flu likely 'well established' - Creed

By on
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has said that the three cases of bird flu in Ireland so far serve to confirm that infection is likely well established and poultry farmers should remain vigilant.
There have been three cases of the H5N8 strain of avian influenza (bird flu) in wild birds in Ireland since the end of December 2016.

There have been three cases of the H5N8 strain of avian influenza (bird flu) in wild birds in Ireland since the end of December 2016.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has said that given these three cases in bird flu, it is likely that infection in wild birds is “well established in Ireland” and that “poultry flocks across the country are at risk from introduction of the virus”.

The first case of the highly infectious H5N8 strain of bird flu to be detected in Ireland since the current European outbreak began at the end of October 2016, was identified in a wild duck in Co Wexford. This was followed by detection of the disease in the same type of wild duck in Co Galway, followed by confirmation of the disease in a whooper swan in Co Tipperary.

Since 23 December, the Department of Agriculture has put in place regulations requiring flock keepers to confine all poultry and captive birds in their possession in a secure building to which wild birds, or other animals do not have access. This is the first time this measure has been taken in Ireland and its aim is to minimise the risk of contact between wild birds and commercial flocks.

Department officials are going to have to find other ways of communicating with these bird owners

Such segregation was initially introduced for one month, but a Department spokesperson has told the Irish Farmers Journal that it remains "in place until further notice". "It is kept under review, and is currently still considered necessary, given recent highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N8 positive cases in wild birds in Ireland," the spokesperson added.

Self-compliance

However, the Department has said it will not be checking poultry farms for compliance with the housing legislation, adding that “responsibility for compliance lies with the owners of the birds”.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Nigel Renaghan, IFA poultry committee chair, expressed concern that the Department is not communicating directly with bird owners.

“The Department says it has a database of registered backyard flocks, but that means there are also flocks that are not registered,” he said.

“Department officials are going to have to find other ways of communicating with these bird owners because backyard flocks pose a massive threat to the commercial flocks,” Renaghan continued. “The Department should also be driving home the importance of housing and general biosecurity on poultry farms on a constant basis via social media and other media until the threat is lifted.”

Bio-security measures

Apart from housing birds, other bio-security measures poultry farmers can take are:

  • Wear disposable outer protective clothing when in contact with the birds or at least wear boots that can be disinfected and disposable gloves and change clothes when moving between poultry houses.
  • Only allow essential personnel access to the bird accommodation.
  • Provide clean boot washing and disinfection facilities at all entrances/exits and ensure that people use them.
  • Clean and disinfect any equipment that comes into contact with the birds after use.
  • Minimise access to the flock by wild birds.
  • Feed and water outdoor birds inside if possible or at least undercover.

    • Outbreaks in Europe

    The H5N8 strain of avian influenza has been responsible for over 500 of outbreaks of disease in poultry and 430 mortality events in wild birds in Europe since the end of October 2016.

    Read more

    Bird flu: what is it and should I be worried?

