Bird flu: what is it and should I be worried?

There are certain biosecurity measures farmers can take to help prevent their flock becoming infected.

The H5N8 strain of bird flu has spread to the UK and poultry farmers in Ireland are beginning to get worried. So what can farmers do? We break down the issue in this explainer.

There have been over 100 outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza reported across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East since the beginning of December, according to figures from the National Farmers Union in Britain. To date, 16 countries in Europe have confirmed cases of the disease in poultry and/or wild birds.

Just last week, the UK’s authorities confirmed a case of the H5N8 strain of avian influenza (bird flu) on a turkey farm in England. This was followed by confirmation of a case in Wales the following Thursday and further cases in England on Friday, followed by news of the first case in Scotland. There has been no case of H5N8 detected in Ireland in either wild birds or poultry flocks to date.

So what exactly is the H5N8 strain of bird flu and how can Irish poultry farmers moderate the risk of their birds becoming infected? Find the answers to these questions and more below.

Q. What is the H5N8 strain of bird flu?

A. The H5N8 strain of bird flu is a highly pathogenic version of the type A influenza viruses that infect birds. The type A influenza viruses are separated into two categories based on the viruses’ ability to cause disease in poultry. These categories are low pathogenic avian influenza (LPAI) and high pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Low pathogenic typically causes little or no clinical signs in birds, while highly pathogenic causes severe disease and can kill up to 100% of the birds it infects.

Q. Can the H5N8 strain infect humans?

A. Although it can be lethal in birds, the H5N8 strain of bird flu does not pose health risks to humans.

Q. Now that a case of bird flu has been discovered in the UK, is there a risk it will spread to Ireland?

A. According to the Department of Agriculture, the risk of an avian influenza incursion in Ireland has increased significantly as a result of the detection of the H5N8 virus in a wild bird in Wales on Thursday 22 December.

Q. What measures has the Irish government taken to date?

A. Following the case in Wales, Ireland introduced a specific set of regulations that require the temporary housing of all poultry and other captive birds until further notice. The regulations entitled the Avian Influenza (Precautionary Confinement of Birds) Regulations 2016 require all poultry and captive birds in the Republic of Ireland to be housed in a secure building or where this is not practicable, steps to be taken to confine them so that they are kept separate from wild birds. This is the first time this preventative measure has been taken in Ireland.

Q. What are the signs of bird flu that poultry farmers should be looking out for?

A. Signs of infection in poultry include:

Lethargy.

Loss of appetite and excessive thirst.

Swelling of the head.

Blue discolouration of combs, wattles, neck and throat.

Respiratory distress such as gaping beak, coughing, sneezing, gurgling, rattling.

Diarrhoea.

Reduced/no eggs laid.

Q. What biosecurity measures should farmers maintain to prevent the introduction of bird flu in poultry?

A. Biosecurity measures should include:

Wear disposable outer protective clothing when in contact with the birds or at least wear boots that can be disinfected and disposable gloves and change clothes when moving between poultry houses.

Only allow essential personnel access to the bird accommodation.

Provide clean boot washing and disinfection facilities at all entrances/exits and ensure that people use them.

Clean and disinfect any equipment that comes into contact with the birds after use.

Minimise access to the flock by wild birds.

Feed and water outdoor birds inside if possible or at least undercover.

Q. What should I do if I suspect bird flu in my flock?

A. If poultry farmers or other bird owners have any concerns regarding the health of their birds they should consult their veterinary practitioner immediately for advice. Alternatively, they should contact their nearest Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Regional Veterinary office (details available here) or call the Avian Influenza Hotline on 076-106 4403.

Q. What should I do if I come across dead wild birds?

A: Members of the public are asked to report incidents where multiple wild birds (for example three or more of same species and five or more of multiple species) of species other than common garden birds or pigeons, are found dead in the same location and at the same time to the DAFM Avian Influenza helpline (Tel: 076-106 4403) or to your local Regional Veterinary Office.

Q. When was the last case of bird flu identified in Ireland?

A. The last case of avian flu in Ireland was identified in 2012, when a mild form of the highly pathogenic H5 strain was detected in pheasants on a premises near Clonakilty, Co Cork.

The Department of Agriculture has more information on the current outbreak and more information for farmers on bird flu in general here.

