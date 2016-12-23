Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Bird flu spreads to Scotland as another case identified in England
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Bird flu spreads to Scotland as another case identified in England

By on
Bird flu is continuing its spread across the continent with more sick birds identified in England and Scotland on Friday.
Bird flu is continuing its spread across the continent with more sick birds identified in England and Scotland on Friday.

According to the UK’s chief veterinary officer, more birds in England have tested positive for H5N8 strain of bird flu, following last week's announcement of the disease at a poultry farm in Lincolnshire.

On Friday, the UK government confirmed findings of the disease in dead wild wigeons from Somerset and Leicestershire. They also confirmed that H5N8 had been found in a dead wild peregrine falcon in Scotland.

This is the first case identified in Scotland since the current European outbreak began at the end of October.

The H5N8 strain was also found in a dead wild wigeon in Wales on Thursday.

Legislation

Following the news of the case in Wales, the Irish Government began preparing legislation to coerce poultry farmers to house birds as the threat of bird flu intensifies. The legislation was signed into force this Friday morning. This is the first time Ireland has taken this preventative measure.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, IFA poultry chair Nigel Renaghan said he welcomes legislation requiring farmers to house birds.

“I have been saying publicly for a while now that it is the best interests of the sector to house birds to prevent the spread of this deadly disease to our shores,” he said.

Human fears

While deadly to birds, the H5N8 strain of bird flu poses no health risks to humans. There has been no case of H5N8 detected in Ireland in either wild birds or poultry flocks to date.

The Department of Agriculture has advised that if poultry farmers or other bird owners have any concerns regarding the health of their birds they should consult their veterinary practitioner immediately for advice. Alternatively, they should contact their nearest Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine regional veterinary office or call the Avian Influenza Hotline on 076-106 4403.

More information can be found on the Department's website here.

Read more

Bird flu: what is it and should I be worried?

More in News
Free
Naughten to meet objectors to N-S interconnector – Harkin
News
Naughten to meet objectors to N-S interconnector – Harkin
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 23 December 2016
Free
Christmas photo competition victor 'delighted' with her win
News
Christmas photo competition victor 'delighted' with her win
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 23 December 2016
Journal+
Department to step in to help ICBF
World
Department to step in to help ICBF
By Jack Kennedy on 23 December 2016
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
Bird flu: what is it and should I be worried?
News
Bird flu: what is it and should I be worried?
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 19 December 2016
Journal+
Department to step in to help ICBF
World
Department to step in to help ICBF
By Jack Kennedy on 23 December 2016
Free
Poultry farmers required to house birds
News
Poultry farmers required to house birds
By Patrick Donohoe on 22 December 2016
Landcruiser
2004, LWB, 1 owner, FSH, Absolute mint condition, Automatic, Air Conditioning, N...
View ad
BMW X3 4x4
Immaculate, 150BHP, 6 speed, NCT, metallic paint, stunning Jeep. MayoPrice adv...
View ad
rauch spinner
rauch fertilizer spreader 2009,mds  735 model with 623 extensions, capacity aro...
View ad
2012 McHale C460
300 Degree Swivel Chute, 2 Speed Gearbox, Electric Control, Works with Straw Sil...
View ad
General Farm Worker/ Milker in Wicklow Ref 903
Description:Farm Solutions are currently recruiting for a General Farm Worker/...
View ad

Place ad