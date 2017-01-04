Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
British authorities extend bird flu restrictions, France orders mass cull
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

British authorities extend bird flu restrictions, France orders mass cull

By on
The British Department of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is extending control measures until the end of February, while France has ordered preventative culls in its poultry heartland.
The British Department of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is extending control measures until the end of February, while France has ordered preventative culls in its poultry heartland.

In a statement this Wednesday, DAERA’s chief veterinary officer Nigel Gibbens said the avian influenza protection zone covering the whole of Great Britain will remain in place until 28 February. The decision follows a fresh outbreak in a Welsh backyard flock, which was confirmed on Tuesday.

The measures, which include an obligation to keep all farmed and pet birds indoors and a ban on poultry gatherings, was first introduced on 6 December for one month after the H5N8 virus first appeared in England. According to scientists, this strain is lethal to birds but does not affect humans.

“Even when birds are housed a risk of infection remains so this must be coupled with good biosecurity – for example disinfecting clothing and equipment, reducing poultry movement and minimising contact between poultry and wild birds,” Gibbens said.

Where housing flocks is not possible, other action must be taken to avoid all contact between the flock and wild birds.

The similar protection zone implemented in Northern Ireland and the Republic on 23 December for one month remains in place.

One case of H5N8 bird flu has so far been detected in Ireland, in a wild duck in Co Wexford on 28 December. The current European-wide episode has led to more than 600 confirmed outbreaks in wild and farmed birds.

Listen to a discussion of the outbreak in our podcast below:

Listen to "Case of bird flu discovered in Co Wexford" on Spreaker.

Mass cull in French foie gras region

Also on Wednesday, the French Ministry of Agriculture announced that it would cull all ducks and geese kept outdoors in parts of the most severely affected south-western region from Thursday, except on those farms that keep birds on a single site during their entire life cycle.

"This depopulation operation will be followed by cleaning and disinfection of buildings and outdoor areas," the ministry added.

The zone designated for the cull is in France's core foie gras producing region and is home to several million birds, a large proportion of which could fall under the criteria for disposal.

Read more

Bird flu: what is it and should I be worried?

Full coverage: bird flu

More in News
Journal+
Green light for beef to Egypt
News
Green light for beef to Egypt
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
Journal+
GLAS payments held up for 10,000 farmers
News
GLAS payments held up for 10,000 farmers
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
Free
Weekly podcast: Revenue and Kerry co-op, farm deaths and bird flu
News
Weekly podcast: Revenue and Kerry co-op, farm deaths and bird flu
By Thomas Hubert on 04 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
€250 price difference between Irish and British steers
News
€250 price difference between Irish and British steers
By Phelim O'Neill on 04 January 2017
Journal+
Department needs to lead on bird flu – Renaghan
News
Department needs to lead on bird flu – Renaghan
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 03 January 2017
Free
Weekly podcast: Revenue and Kerry co-op, farm deaths and bird flu
News
Weekly podcast: Revenue and Kerry co-op, farm deaths and bird flu
By Thomas Hubert on 04 January 2017
MILKING PARLOUR RADIO
Waterproof sound system designed for use in milking parlours. Comes complete wit...
View ad
O'DWYER STEEL
FARM BUILDINGS- TOP QUALITYSupplied, erected and in kit form, C2 Registered an...
View ad
Victor Model 1 post driver
350kg weight. €1,550. ...
View ad
WRAP & NETT
Silotite Bale WrapMcHale Nett 4500mmTamma Covernet 3600mm...
View ad
CHOPPED WHEAT STRAW 8x4x3
High density bales ,3 inches chop length ideal for feeding or bedding. ...
View ad

Place ad