Christmas photo competition victor 'delighted' with her win

By on
Janet Lewis, a veterinary student in UCD, said she was delighted that Sadie the purebred Hereford calf came first in the photo competition.
Janet Lewis, a veterinary student in UCD, said she was delighted that Sadie the purebred Hereford calf came first in the photo competition.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal after her win was announced, Lewis said she was delighted for Sadie.

“I was delighted for Sadie, our purebred Hereford calf, who is always very well behaved,” she said.

“We entered the competition because Sadie is always very photogenic and she wanted to be the centre of attention – who were we to deprive her of that?!”

Janet, who is studying veterinary medicine in UCD, is from a suckler farm in Co Offaly, where the family keep some pedigree Herefords like Sadie.

Sadie has always been very cooperative and loves getting her picture taken

So was Sadie an easy model to work with?

“Sadie has always been very cooperative,” Janet said, “and loves getting her picture taken. My sister Lesley is the photographer in the family and she had the perfect shot snapped up in no time.”

The family have never entered a photo competition before so it was a huge surprise for them to win the popular vote, which was decided by a poll run over the last two days.

See the shortlist of photos here

