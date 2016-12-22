Vote for your favourite festive farm photo
By Photo Desk on 22 December 2016
We have whittled down entries in our festive farm competition to 10 fantastic photos. Check out the pictures in the gallery and vote for your favourite.
From festive sheep to beautiful snow scenes, the entries capture Christmas across rural Ireland.
Voting closes on Friday 23 December at 5pm - make sure to cast your vote!
Click here if the poll is not displaying
