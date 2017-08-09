Exporters busy sending out ram lambs
By Paul Mooney on 10 August 2017
They are paying about €2/kg to €2.10/kg for heavy lambs and €2.20/kg to €2.25/kg for lighter lots, with the main demand for fleshed ram lambs, preferably with tails.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Thomas Hubert on 09 August 2017
By Farmers Journal on 09 August 2017
Related Stories
By Nathan Tuffy on 09 August 2017
By Sarah Anderson on 05 August 2017
By Nathan Tuffy on 26 July 2017
Honest & reputable! Beatles, Stones, Led Zep, U2, Cure etc. No classical or easy...
We complete all paperwork a farmer requires for the Bord Bia Scheme...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
Farm buildings cleaned repaired and painted. We only use Top quality oxide and...
25"84"44...