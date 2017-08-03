Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 7 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Purchasing the correct type of lamb to cut costs
Register below to read seven Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Purchasing the correct type of lamb to cut costs

By on
Some new customers have asked about typical costs in a store lamb finishing enterprise and the important factors that should be kept in mind.
Some new customers have asked about typical costs in a store lamb finishing enterprise and the important factors that should be kept in mind.

Demand for store lambs has started positively with plenty of interest from repeat buyers and new customers.

For purchasing, one of the most important aspects is identifying ...

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in Sheep
Member
Top 10 tips for tackling rushes
Grass & feeding
Top 10 tips for tackling rushes
By Barry Cassidy on 02 August 2017
Member
Department releases N and P half-year statements
News
Department releases N and P half-year statements
By Darren Carty on 03 August 2017
Member
Lambing 500 more sheep in six years
Management
Lambing 500 more sheep in six years
By Barry Cassidy on 01 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Getting castration right on beef farms
Management
Getting castration right on beef farms
By Adam Woods on 01 August 2017
Member
Resistance in sheep: what is the best cure?
Management
Resistance in sheep: what is the best cure?
By Darren Carty on 26 July 2017
Member
Sheep management: cobalt supplementation and poor kill-out in lambs
Management
Sheep management: cobalt supplementation and poor kill-out in lambs
By Darren Carty on 21 July 2017
WEST OF IRELAND PEDIGREE REGISTERED SUFFOLK BREEDERS CLUB.
Present their premier show and sale of Ram and Ewes at Roscommon mart, Saturday ...
View ad
South of Ireland Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society Premier Show & Sale at Roscrea Mart
Show 4.00pm Friday 4th August Sale 11.00am Saturday 5th August 30 Females an...
View ad
South of Ireland Branch Suffolk Sheep Society Champion Flock View Day 2017
Saturday 8th July The open day will be held on the farm of Eamonn Duffy, ...
View ad
South of Ireland Branch Suffolk Sheep Society Flock Competition 2017
South of Ireland Branch Suffolk Sheep Society Flock Competition 2017Ope...
View ad
South of Ireland Branch Suffolks Sheep Society
National Championships & Annual Sale of Females & Ram LambsBlessington Mart ...
View ad

Place ad