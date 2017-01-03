GLAS poll: have you been paid?

The 85% advance payments being paid out from last week are worth a total of €97.3m.

The 85% advanced payments being paid out from last week are worth a total of €97.3m and represents 72% of the 38,000 farmers in GLAS I and II. Payments to organic farmers have also been approved and are being paid.

Farmers were expected to receive money in accounts over the past few days, but the Christmas holidays may have affected when payments actually arrive in accounts.

The IFA has described the roll out of GLAS payments to date as "sluggish". Rural Development Chairman, Joe Brady, has called on the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed to ensure that all 38,000 farmers are now paid the promised 85% payment without any further delay.

He added that excuses such as IT issues are wearing very thin and if problems persist in this area, the Minister must intervene.

In relation to GLAS 3, Brady said all 14,000 farmers who applied must be accepted into the scheme, including the 830 Tier 3 farmers.

"This will bring the total in the scheme to around 52,000 farmers and well within the annual allocated amount of €250m promised in the 2014-2020 RDP. Scope exists to bring in additional farmers later this year," Brady said.

Brady said GLAS 3 farmers must be notified of their acceptance into the scheme before the end of January, allowing full year payment to be made later in 2017.

