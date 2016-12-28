Money hitting 72% of farmers' accounts under GLAS

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed that some €97.3m is cleared to be paid out to 27,363 farmers under GLAS I and II.

With 38,000 farmers in GLAS I and II, this means 72% of farmers have already been paid or will be paid 85% of their full payment some time this week. The Department of Agriculture has said that participants will receive a text message when individual payments are issued.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil agriculture spokesman Charlie McConalogue has said he is appalled that some applicants to GLAS III may not be accepted into the scheme.

284 claims processed for payment under TAMS II

Under TAMS II, the second Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme, 707 claims for payment have been received to date and 284 claims have been processed for payment. All of the payment claims submitted are being processed as quickly as possible, according to the Department. Where issues have arisen with payment claims, the Department says it is working with farmers individually to resolve outstanding queries and allow payment to proceed.

Meanwhile, approvals are underway for Tranche IV following the administrative check of the 1,761 applications received across the six TAMS II measures. To date 183 approvals have issued.

ANC and BPS

Under the Areas of Natural Constraints payment, 90,000 farmers have been paid €194m. The Department says payments will continue to issue as the remaining applicants fulfil their stocking density requirements and become eligible under the scheme.

And under the Basic Payment Scheme, some 122,000 farmers have been paid a total of €1.16bn.

Read more

Mixed performance from Department on payments in 2016