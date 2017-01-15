Sign in to your account
Higher US milk production and prices projected for 2017

By on
The latest figures from the US department of agriculture suggest that US milk production will grow in both volume and price this year.
The latest figures from the US department of agriculture suggest that US milk production will grow in both volume and price this year.

In its latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand report, the US department of agriculture has projected an increase in US milk production in 2017 based on higher cow numbers. The report also suggests higher milk prices for 2017.

Dairy product prices for 2016 have been adjusted to include December’s price increases. Butter, cheese, skim milk powder and whey prices increased last month driven by higher demand.

Dairy import forecasts are unchanged for 2017. Fats exports are slightly reduced, but skim solids are raised.

Milk prices have been raised in all classes with the all-milk price up from a range of $16.85-$17.65 (35.30-36.96 c/l) to $17.60-$18.40/100lb (36.86-38.53 c/l)

Ornua PPI reaches 19-month high

