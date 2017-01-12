Ornua PPI reaches 19-month high

The Ornua PPI has reached its highest level since April 2015.

The Ornua Purchase Price Index (PPI) has crossed the 100 mark for the first time since 2015.

The PPI Index for December is 103.8 up from 99.4 in November. This is the first time the PPI has crossed the 100 mark since April 2015 and again shows a recovery in the global dairy markets.

A PPI of 103.8 equates to a farmgate price of 29.2c/litre (ex VAT). According to Ornua “the Index reflects higher returns in the month across all products.”

On Thursday, Lakeland announced it increased its December milk price by 1c/l. Other co-ops will follow in the coming days.

Listen to "Forecast of 30c/l for Irish dairy farmers in 2017" on Spreaker.

The Irish Farmers Journal reports milk price EX VAT

Read more

Dairy trends: European Commission struggling to find serious bids for SMP overhang

Starting from scratch at the Positive Farmers Conference