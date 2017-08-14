Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Kerry and Carbery increase July milk price
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Kerry and Carbery increase July milk price

By on
Kerry Group has taken the lead among the co-ops announcing their July milk price so far.
Kerry Group has taken the lead among the co-ops announcing their July milk price so far.

The company said this Monday that it was increasing its base price by 1.5c/l. This brings its July milk price to 32.7c/l excluding VAT at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

Meanwhile, Carbery has increased its milk price by 1c/l. It is now up to the four west Cork co-ops to decide whether to implement the increase for their members.

Last week, Glanbia Ireland and Lakeland Dairies both increased their milk price by 1c/l to 32.2c/l.

IFA dairy Chairman Sean O’Leary this Monday called on co-ops to follow their lead and increase their July milk price by at least 1c/l in the wake of recent positive or stable market signals. He argued that this is needed to catch up with debt commitments on farms and "will also be due recognition for the commitment made by farmers to SDAS, which co-ops owe them to leverage into better markets and prices".

Kerry Group has posted strong revenues and profits for the first half of the year, but cut its growth forecast for the second half because of the deteriorating exchange rates for exports outside the euro area.

In his last major interview before he retires next month, Kerry Group chief executive Stan McCarthy will share his medium-term outlook for dairy markets in the agribusiness pages of this week's Irish Farmers Journal.

Additional reporting by Tommy Moyles.

Read more

Full coverage: Kerry Group

More in Dairy
Member
Dairy markets: futures markets quiet as New Zealand WMP sales ramp up
Markets
Dairy markets: futures markets quiet as New Zealand WMP sales ramp up
By Lorcan Allen on 14 August 2017
Monday management: how to build up grass covers
Grass & feeding
Monday management: how to build up grass covers
By Aidan Brennan on 14 August 2017
Glanbia and Lakeland increase July milk price
Markets
Glanbia and Lakeland increase July milk price
By Thomas Hubert on 11 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
US milk production forecast reduced
News
US milk production forecast reduced
By Contributor on 12 August 2017
Glanbia and Lakeland increase July milk price
Markets
Glanbia and Lakeland increase July milk price
By Thomas Hubert on 11 August 2017
Member
Beingmate reports heavy losses for first half of 2017
Companies
Beingmate reports heavy losses for first half of 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 09 August 2017
2008 CASE IH MAXXUM 115 C/W LRX1120 S/L P/L
VAT INVOICE6 CYLINDER3220 HRS16 X 16420 X 520 TYRESCAB SUSPE...
View ad
Belmac 2500 Tanker
Belmac 2500 Slurry Tanker2008  MachineVery good condition Phone fo...
View ad
Massey Ferguson 3085 Autotronic
Massey Ferguson 3085AutotronicRunning perfect Not to be faulted...
View ad
Massey Ferguson 5460
Massey Ferguson 5460 TractorComes with a Quickie Q55 loaderVery well min...
View ad
EXPERIENCED HGV LIVESTOCK
driver wanted. Full clean HGV license and CPC required. Part time. Fermoy area....
View ad

Place ad