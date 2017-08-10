Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 7 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Currency headwinds affect Kerry Group's first half-year performance
Register below to read seven Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Currency headwinds affect Kerry Group's first half-year performance

By on
Kerry Group maintained strong overall performance in the first half of 2017 but has lowered its growth outlook as a result of the weaker dollar.
Kerry Group maintained strong overall performance in the first half of 2017 but has lowered its growth outlook as a result of the weaker dollar.

Kerry Group has cut its growth outlook for the full year by 2% to a guidance of 3% to 7% as a result of currency headwinds.

The lower guidance comes ...

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in Agribusiness
Member
Ingredients drive Glanbia’s first half results
Companies
Ingredients drive Glanbia’s first half results
By Eoin Lowry on 10 August 2017
Member
Global report: stories from around the world
Global Trade
Global report: stories from around the world
By Lorcan Allen on 09 August 2017
Member
Currency headwinds may dampen results for Glanbia and Kerry Group
Companies
Currency headwinds may dampen results for Glanbia and Kerry Group
By Eoin Lowry on 09 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Beingmate reports heavy losses for first half of 2017
Companies
Beingmate reports heavy losses for first half of 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 09 August 2017
Member
Currency headwinds may dampen results for Glanbia and Kerry Group
Companies
Currency headwinds may dampen results for Glanbia and Kerry Group
By Eoin Lowry on 09 August 2017
Member
Listen: Kerry farmers' shock at county council levy
News
Listen: Kerry farmers' shock at county council levy
By Farmers Journal on 26 July 2017
Cattle scales, dehorning crate, sheep scales
New Heavy Duty galvanized cattle scales.Rodent proof cable inside the hydrauli...
View ad
HISPEC SUPER 400 PUMP AGIATATOR
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad
2006 ABBEY 400 HTL GALVANISED PUMP AGIATOR
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad
CROSS PUMP AGITATOR
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad
MAJOR PUMP AGITATOR
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad

Place ad