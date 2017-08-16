No border post Brexit - UK

The British Prime Minister has attended a European Union Council meeting in Brussels. It is the first time Theresa May has attended the European Council since becoming prime minister. The Council of the EU brings together EU leaders at least four times a year. It is where national ministers from each EU country meet to adopt laws and coordinate policies.

The UK has said that there must be no hard border between Ireland and the UK post Brexit.

The paper, published by the British Government on future plans on Brexit, was the latest in a series, with this one focusing on the issue of Northern Ireland.

The Department for Exiting the European Union confirmed on Wednesday that there will be no need for physical infrastructure or border checks between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Importantly, the paper made no mention of food safety or animal health, something that may pose problems for the Republic and the EU.

Solutions to no border

What the British will do in if no borders are present is still a point of contention.

A Custom Wavered System has been proposed, which is similar to what is used between Norway and the UK. This will ensure no requirement for exit/ entry checks.

A Trusted Trader Scheme was also highlighted, which would be used for larger firms gaining access to either side of the border.

Both approaches centre on technology.

Sceptics have already said that how the EU will react to such proposals by the British is uncertain.

The paper, which was broken into four sections, also discussed the Common Travel Area.

On Tuesday, the British released its first paper on the issue outlining a “highly streamlined customs arrangement between the UK and the EU, with customs requirements that are as frictionless as possible” needed.

That paper also set out new details on an interim period with the EU after Brexit.

