No contamination of Irish eggs – FSAI
By Danielle Crowley on 08 August 2017
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has reported that contaminated eggs do not seem to have been distributed to Ireland.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Anthony Jordan on 08 August 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 08 August 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 08 August 2017
Related Stories
By Farmers Journal on 04 August 2017
Honest & reputable! Beatles, Stones, Led Zep, U2, Cure etc. No classical or easy...
We complete all paperwork a farmer requires for the Bord Bia Scheme...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
Farm buildings cleaned repaired and painted. We only use Top quality oxide and...
25"84"44...