Second candidate declares in race to be next Macra na Feirme president

A second candidate in the race to be the next president of Macra na Feirme has entered the race.

Odile Evans from Co Wexford has declared her intention to run to be the 36th president of the association. The UCD graduate and journalist declared at a meeting on Monday night.

Last weekend, James Healy from Co Cork announced that he was in the running to replace Seán Finan.

Evans comes from a dairy farm in Coolgreany and is a member of Wicklow Macra. She is the current Leinster vice president of Macra.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal on Tuesday, Evans said that her focus for the campaign will be on young farmers

“The biggest issue facing the young farmers and the future of the industry is the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP). As it is, we are doing CAP consultation meetings and it is important we now get across our vision for the future of agriculture,” she said.

Evans, an employee of the Irish Farmers Journal, confirmed that she will be taking a period of unpaid leave in order to contest the race.

It is yet unclear if there will be a third candidate in the race. The outcome of the race will be known in April.

