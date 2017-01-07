Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
First Macra presidential hopeful declares candidacy
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

First Macra presidential hopeful declares candidacy

By on
The first candidate in the race to be the next president of Macra na Feirme has declared his intentions.
The first candidate in the race to be the next president of Macra na Feirme has declared his intentions.

James Healy from Donoughmore, Co Cork, has announced his intention to be the person to replace Seán Finan. Healy is currently an associate member of Macra’s national council and was previously the association’s Munster vice president.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal on Saturday, Healy said he has been giving running for the role serious consideration for some time.

“I’m delighted to be in the running,” he said.

“I have been thinking about running for a while now, so I’ve decided to give it a go and we’ll see where it takes me,” he added.

Healy works full time as a production supervisor with an electronics company, but said he is acutely aware of the issues for young farmers. He comes from a small holding, but his uncle is a dairy farmer.

For Healy, the central aspect of his campaign will be delivering a better deal for young farmers in the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

“The big one for me and for Macra, where we will be making a drive is around the renegotiation of CAP to address income instability for young farmers,” Healy said.

He added that it is only in recent months that this issue has come to the fore and said all young farmers must work towards addressing this.

Other candidates are expected to declare in the coming weeks. The 36th president of Macra na Feirme will be elected in April.

Read more

Full coverage: Macra na Feirme

More in News
Free
Facebook campaign missing dog 'shot by farmer'
News
Facebook campaign missing dog 'shot by farmer'
By Thomas Hubert on 07 January 2017
Free
Watch: third bird flu case in farmed flocks confirmed in Britain
World
Watch: third bird flu case in farmed flocks confirmed in Britain
By Thomas Hubert on 07 January 2017
Free
2017 'most uncertain' year for CAP and farming – McGuinness
News
2017 'most uncertain' year for CAP and farming – McGuinness
By Thomas Hubert on 07 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Eustice’s comments on ending direct payments ‘not set in stone’ – UFU
News
Eustice’s comments on ending direct payments ‘not set in stone’ – UFU
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 06 January 2017
Free
Term loans should be included in agri loan scheme - Macra
News
Term loans should be included in agri loan scheme - Macra
By Peter McCann on 06 January 2017
Journal+
2016 milk supply hits 6.6bn litres
News
2016 milk supply hits 6.6bn litres
By Jack Kennedy on 04 January 2017
MILKING PARLOUR RADIO
Waterproof sound system designed for use in milking parlours. Comes complete wit...
View ad
O'DWYER STEEL
FARM BUILDINGS- TOP QUALITYSupplied, erected and in kit form, C2 Registered an...
View ad
Victor Model 1 post driver
350kg weight. €1,550. ...
View ad
WRAP & NETT
Silotite Bale WrapMcHale Nett 4500mmTamma Covernet 3600mm...
View ad
CHOPPED WHEAT STRAW 8x4x3
High density bales ,3 inches chop length ideal for feeding or bedding. ...
View ad

Place ad